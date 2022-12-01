An Indiana State Trooper was struck by a car on I-80 in northwest Indiana on November 30, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State trooper was hurt after he was struck by another vehicle while sitting in his squad car on I-80 in northwest Indiana late Wednesday evening.

It was the eighth time a trooper assigned to the Lowell, Indiana post has been hit in 2022 according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper involved in Wednesday’s incident was providing traffic assistance for an earlier crash involving a semi and a car and had his emergency lights activated at around 11:15 p.m. when a Chevy HHR driven by a Lake Station man rear-ended the squad car.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

“Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting. The safety of our troopers and the public is of utmost concern. Just one of these crashes is unacceptable, let alone eight,” said Lt. Gose, Lowell Post Commander.