State police: Man flees from stop, drives on train tracks, gets stuck in bean field

This aerial photo shows an SUV that became stuck in a bean field in Terre Haute as a result of a police chase. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WANE) — A Terre Haute man reportedly took Indiana State Police on a wild chase that ended with vehicles stuck in a bean field.

This aerial photo shows the damage caused after an SUV became stuck in a bean field in Terre Haute as a result of a police chase. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

According to a report, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Andrew Mattern saw an SUV driving unsafely on U.S. 41. The trooper was able to pull the SUV over and, even though the driver refused to identify himself, he recognized the driver from previous incidents, the report said.

The trooper noticed the smell of alcohol and an open bottle of Crown Royal in the SUV, the report said. The driver, later identified as Chad Decker, then put the SUV into gear and drove off northbound on U.S. 41, the report said.

The trooper then ran back to his vehicle and began pursuit of Decker.

Chad Decker (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

Decker turned into a gas station, drove through the parking lot, and onto an eastbound road next to a railroad track, the report said. He then drove onto the railroad tracks, finally getting off, before driving into and getting stuck in a nearby bean field.

A local farmer arrived in the area and gave Trooper Mattern a ride in his pickup truck into the bean field where Decker became stuck, the report said.

Decker began running on foot through the field and eventually laid down, where he was apprehended by police. Decker was taken to a local jail on charges of: