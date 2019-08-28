State police: Felon found with .38 Special during traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after an Indiana State trooper pulled over a vehicle he was riding in and reportedly found a handgun, which, as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to have.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, a trooper pulled over a vehicle along Coliseum Boulevard for driving without its headlights on, according to a report. While the trooper was talking with the driver, he reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the passenger compartment, the report said.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a .38 Special handgun on the floor where the passenger – identified as 25-year-old Marquis C. Hathaway – was seated, the report said. Hathaway had previously been convicted of being a serious violent felon after convictions for possession of a handgun without a license out of Allen County and for robbery out of Marion County and he was not legally allowed to possess a handgun.

Hathaway was arrested on felony charges of Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

It’s not clear if the trooper ever found the marijuana he initially smelled.