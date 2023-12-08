FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, the state of Indiana appealed the ruling of a Marion County judge, who found an Indiana law unconstitutional and allowed John Rust to move ahead with his effort to run as a Republican for U.S. Senate.

The ruling cleared the way for Rust to continue his efforts to appear on the May primary ballot against current Congressman Jim Banks, who the party declared as the presumptive nominee.

“Once again this shows how desperate the political class is to keep me off of the ballot and disenfranchise Hoosier Voters,” Rust texted WANE 15. “Either way, we applaud the courts for their decision and will be on the ballot after qualifying.”

The appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court came from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and was filed on behalf of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, whose office runs the Indiana Election Commission to oversee election integrity and security.

WANE 15 has reached out to Rokita’s and Morales’ offices after hours on Friday but has not heard back.