State legislators weigh in on education issues at NACS public forum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools hosted a public forum that allowed people to question state level lawmakers on issues surrounding education.

The forum was organized by the Charger Advocates, a group of parents who work on behalf of the district’s students. It was held at Carroll High School and opened to the public.

State Senators Liz Brown, (R-Fort Wayne), Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) and State Representatives Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) and David Abbott (R-Rome City) answered questions about school funding and the voucher program as well as what the role of public education is in the 21st century and the role of legislators in making decisions on education. Accountability when it comes to testing and measuring knowledge were also a major focus.

The lawmakers talked specifically about the recent ILEARN testing controversy. Indiana House Minority Leader GiaQuinta said that ILEARN will be used for at least another year and that the legislature was looking at how make it fit in with the federal regulations that require testing while also giving teachers more freedom to teach.

“The test can be, probably, simpler and measure the things that we feel are important,” said GiaQuinta. “I think when there isn’t such an emphasis to teaching to a test it allows teachers to be more creative in the classroom and get better results, frankly, from their students.”

Kruse, who is in the senate committee for Education & Career Development, is of the thinking that state testing should be done away with entirely.

“I’d like to do away with the statewide test and I think our teachers know the students best,” said Kruse. “I think their grades that they give them is probably the best thing that we can do to have a measurement of how our students are performing.”

Kruse also suggested that there were cheaper ways to meet the federal regulations, which requires states to do some type of statewide testing to measure student knowledge.

“ILEARN is less expensive and less time-consuming than ISTEP was, and ILEARN is just [grade levels] three through eight where ISTEP was three through twelve, so we’ve eliminated about a third of our students of our students taking the test and so I think we’re on a path of having less test time and have less money in the testing system,” said Kruse. “I’d like to keep even reducing that more. I mentioned tonight the Iowa standardized tests, I think it takes maybe six or nine hours to take. Might be a day and a half of school time and it might cost $12 or 16 million instead of the $30 million that we’re maybe paying today.”

The ILEARN test made news after the Indiana Department of Education said it showed a significantly lower percentage of students received passing scores with ILEARN across the state and in Allen County. If the results were to be used to rank schools across the state, more than half would have received D or F rankings by the department. Right now, both the Indiana Senate and House of Representatives are pushing bills that, if passed, would hold the scores harmless and halt the scores from being used to rate districts.

The lawmakers said both bills were in their final read-through and could be passed and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb as early as next week. State Sen. Brown said it is a priority for lawmakers, but also that they need to find the balance between accountability and ease.

“It’s a learning process for everyone,” said Brown. “I think there is a strong sentiment that, can we do what we have to do with respect to the federal government so that we’re in compliance and make it as simple as possible. I echo what my fellow lawmakers [said] and it’s apparent we know that the teachers know what their children are doing and they are more competent and aware of where all the students are in their classroom.”

Superintendent Chris Himsel said he was excited to see the turnout at the event. He says it shows that people do care and want to know more about how education is handled at the state level.

“I was very excited to see the number of questions being passed up to the moderator to be asked during the session,” said Himsel. “The stack of questions was so large there was no way we were going to get through all of the questions but that’s an indication to me that there are engaged people interested in the topic and they want to learn more and they want to be part of the process.”

Himsel called the forum productive and said he hope it helps give the lawmakers a better understanding about the issues going on in Indiana schools.

“I really do think that the legislators that were down there do have the intentions of trying to make things better,” said Himsel. “What we need is a conversation with parents and teachers and people who are living it on a day to day basis to make sure that those daily struggles are being represented when we do have policies passed at the state level.”

Himsel said it was possible they would hold another public forum in the future but said it is up to the Charger Advocates about when that would happen and what it would cover. There are no immediate plans to hold another one as of yet.