FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, State Farm released their data for catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana.

Unfortunately, the company expects catalytic converter theft claims made to State Farm in the state of Indiana to meet or exceed last years total.

By the end of August, State Farm paid $770,470 for 461 catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana.

At the end of last year, they had paid over $973,800 for 648 claims.

However, Heather Paul, Public Affairs Specialist at State Farm, says Indiana is seeing a “slow-down,” in theft compared to other states.

“When you look at the rise in Illinois, for example, where we’ve already passed numbers for 2021 in Illinois for both paid and number of claims, in Indiana, we’ve not reached that mark yet, and we may still possibly come in under those numbers,” Paul said.

Paul says this is more common with states who have legislation aimed at reducing the acquiring and selling of catalytic converters.

In March, Indiana joined that list after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 293, which defines catalytic converters as “major component parts.” That means only licensed salvage recyclers can buy or sell the devices.