Startup Week Fort Wayne triples in pre-registration

Fort Wayne is celebrating the business startup this week with each day being a chance to build the entrepreneurial spirit.

Startup Week Fort Wayne 2019 runs from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 18. This is the second year for the event.

Five-hundred people pre-registered for this year’s event, which is triple the number that did so last year. In total, it’ll be about 25 seminar events in and around downtown Fort Wayne.

“Startup week is going awesome,” said organizer Taylor Hollister. “We are having great turn out for events ranging from the legal side of starting up a business to how we can grow our innovation community right here in Fort Wayne. So the nitty gritty and also the big visionary, big picture ideas.”

The aim is to celebrate the growth of the city’s entrepreneur and startup communities, and provide anyone interested in starting and growing a business with how-to information, available resources and the opportunity to meet others on a similar path.

The seminars tackle topics such as overcoming failure, enhancing creativity, building culture and making the most of technology.

“One of the biggest parts of startup week that we hear from our attendees that they walk away with is just feeling inspired and making connections,” Hollister explained. “We encourage them to have grit, to keep pushing on and try to provide them the resources they need to get over their hurdles.”

Hollister said startup culture in Fort Wayne has experienced a boom in the last five years, going from just a few local entrepreneur support organizations to more than 20.

Trois Hart, director of Seed Fort Wayne, told a story that proves the importance of Startup Week Fort Wayne

“Many, many, many years ago here in Fort Wayne, Indiana there was an inventor who figured out how to coat wire, paint and coat wire. that lead to the electric motor,” she said. “That led to general companies but that led to General Electric. Today’s there’s an entrepreneur here in Fort Wayne who’s doing the same thing and we just don’t know their name yet or maybe we do. Maybe they’re at one of the 25 events here at startup week.”

Visit Startup Week Fort Wayne’s website to learn more.