FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Racers get ready to start your engines with a new exhibit at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

At the Botanical Speedway, the latest winter exhibit, kids are able to pedal their way through a tropical racetrack. The exhibit offers kids the opportunity to interact with tropical foliage alongside Indiana Racing history. Kids even get the chance to sit in a real racecar.

This fun event goes from January 13 to April 7, 2024, with the prices for adults being $7 and Youth (3-17) only $5. Kids 2 and under can attend the exhibit for free.

You can find more information on the exhibit on the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s website.