FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Science Central received a furry guest from a galaxy far, far away.

A Wookiee, an alien race of anthropomorphic beasts commonly seen across the “Star Wars” franchise, visited Science Central to teach kids attending summer camp about science and science fiction.

Dale Ruppert, camp director, said the kids were excited to see the Wookiee.

“Even the young ones, they know enough about ‘Star Wars’ [and] they know who this Wookiee is,” Ruppert said.

Aaron Gregory, director of Science Central’s exhibits and facilities, served as the cosplayer of the Wookiee.