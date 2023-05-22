DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A staff member at DeKalb Middle School is on administrative leave after being accused of aggressive behavior toward a student, district officials said Monday.

According to a release from the district, a staff member “grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner” Friday afternoon.

School officials addressed the situation and a report was filed with the Department of Child Services, according to the release. The staff member was put on administrative leave that same day.

The district said this is an ongoing investigation.

Here’s the full statement:

On Friday afternoon, May 19, it was brought to our attention that a DeKalb Middle School staff

member grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner. The conduct was addressed by school officials and contact was made and a report filed with the Department of Child Services. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the conduct and DeKalb Central Schools will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation. The staff member was removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave on Friday prior to student dismissal.

The safety and security of our students is our number one priority at DeKalb Central Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment.