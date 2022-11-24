FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than a thousand food-deprived individuals were served at St.Mary’s Soup Kitchen on Thursday.

The meals happen in large part due to the work of the team that is managed by the Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride.

“We cooked about 1,400 pounds of turkey,” said McBride describing what goes into each meal. “mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, a roll, and some pie.”

The storied dinner has been around since 1978 according to McBride, although this year was special as the in-person, sit-down meal has been canceled the past two years due to COVID.

But even longer running is the soup kitchen itself, which has been around since 1975.

Although the soup kitchen uses church facilities, it’s not financially supported by the church and is dependent on donations.

You can find out how to get involved on their website.

McBride says that they served around 13,000 hundred people in total on Thursday.