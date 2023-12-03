FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The lighting of the lake as well as the Living Nativity at St. Francis is underway.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday. According to a release, a petting zoo preceded the blessing of luminaries and the Living Nativity. The nativity exhibit is celebrating its 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ first Living Nativity.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided afterwards at the Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. Admission is free to the public.