FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Spyro’s announced on a Facebook post early Sunday that they will be changing their name to Breakfast Club II in the upcoming weeks.

In the post the restaurant explained it is a branding move, as the menu, food, and staff will remain the same.

“Thank you for the years of support and thank you for your understanding during this rebranding and name change,” said Spyro’s in their announcement post.

For current hours and menu options, head to their website.