FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Casual riders and serious cyclists alike, spent Saturday morning cycling through downtown Fort Wayne.

Starting at Promenade Park and finishing at The Landing, cyclists enjoyed the springtime temps at various distances and speeds.



The Spring Cycle will be the first of Fort4Fitness’s four annual events; followed by the Summer Sunset Relay on June 24, the Fall Festival on September 30, and the Winter Wonder Dash 2K/5K on November 17 and 18.