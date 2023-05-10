FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The spring property tax payments are due Wednesday, May 10, and land owners who use the monthly installment plan may want to check on the status of their payments.

Months ago the Allen County Assessor’s Office changed the monthly installment processing system. Anyone who used the old system needs to have registered on the new system.

Thee was no notification sent out about the monthly payment change, so in the case of one taxpayer, a lump sum payment was necessary to avoid late fees that take effect May 11.

You can go to the Assessor’s website to confirm the status of your spring billing to make a payment and avoid the late fees. An online payment service which provides many different payment methods can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us.