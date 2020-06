FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort for Fitness Spring Cycle ended a few weeks ago, but not without raising hundreds of dollars.

The virtual event raised over $3,500 and it was donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Meal kits were also purchased from the Fort Wayne TinCaps for workers on the frontline during the pandemic.

WANE 15 caught up with some of the participants to learn more about their experience. Watch the video above to hear their take.