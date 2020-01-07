Spiece Fieldhouse to be auctioned at Sheriff sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spiece Fieldhouse will go on the auction block Tuesday afternoon. The gym, located at 5310 Merchandise Drive, houses eight basketball courts and a fitness center and has played host to thousands of athletes taking part in various sports leagues, clinics, and tournaments.

According to Allen County Property records, Tom Spiece purchased Spiece fieldhouse in 1999.

Gym Rats was the facility’s largest tenant.

Todd Hensley of Gym Rats said the organization moved out of Spiece Fieldhouse at the end of 2016. They are now a tenant at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse located 3946 Ice Way.

Gym Rats still rents the courts at Spiece for event overflow Hensley told WANE 15. The majority of the tournaments require them to use more than the available 8 courts at SportONE Parkview, he said.

“If Spiece is shut down then it would affect all youth sporting groups,” said Hensley. “Spiece has been a great asset to the community and I would hate to see it go.”

Bidding for the property is set to start at $3.6 million. According to Allen County tax records, the property is valued at roughly $2.7 million.

Two separate lenders filed foreclosure papers on Spiece; one in 2014 and another in 2016. The property was transferred for Sheriff’s Sale in September 2019, said a spokesperson from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said.

There has been a lot of interest in the property, the spokesperson said.