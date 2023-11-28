FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spiece Fieldhouse will soon unveil new attractions. This comes after officials announced major changes in July for the facility, stating that they were doing away with basketball courts to welcome pickleball courts.

Spiece will now have three sections: The Culture Gym, Ace Pickleball Courts, and a family entertainment center called Power Up Action Park.

Troy Craig, area manager with Power Up, said there will be many attractions, including arcade games, duckpin bowling, two slides, a jungle gym, a virtual reality room, birthday party rooms, karaoke rooms, axe throwing, a ropes course, and 21 pickleball courts.

“It’s the nation’s fastest growing sport,” Craig said. “Before you know it, it will be an Olympic sport. I guarantee it.”

The courts are coming together, and the fencing and structure has been placed.

“They’ve got everything rolling, it’s looking great. The floors are getting ready to be set. Once they get the floors done, they’ve got their lighting and everything, it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Craig said the goal is to have a place that all ages can enjoy.

“We want to make a one stop shop for Fort Wayne,” Craig said. “I mean it’s a place to be where everybody can come and spend the whole day here.

Craig said even with the new attractions, he and other partners have found a way to pay homage to Spiece’s history.

“You know, the last thing you want to do is kind of shove away the history of how this place was,” Craig said. “We have a scoreboard that came out of Assembly Hall way back when and still works. And we’re planning that as you come in the door, all that memorabilia will be on that wall, letting everybody see what this place was all about. Because it was all about basketball.”

Each section of Spiece will have membership options, and Craig said they are working on cross memberships between the attractions such as offering members of Ace Pickleball a discount at Power Up.

Power Up memberships will be $45 a person, $25 for the next two family members and once you reach five family members two of them will get in for free.

The family entertainment center expects to have a soft opening on Dec. 8, while Ace Pickleball is shooting for an opening date of Jan. 10.