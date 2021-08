FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spiece Fieldhouse is wrapping up its renovations as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

The renovations include upgrades to the basketball courts, new fitness equipment, and the opening of the Adrenaline Adventure Park. Learn more about the upgrades in the interview above, also click here to learn more about the fieldhouse.

Spiece Fieldhouse is located at 5310 Merchandise Drive.