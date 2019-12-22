Spencerville barn goes up in flames, no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Numerous fire crews responded to a burning house and barn overnight Sunday.
Crews from New Haven Adam’s Township and Allen County fire departments assisted with a fire in the 17000 block of Boger Road in Spencerville. They were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find a barn up in flames and heavy smoke. The fire also reached a home on the property.
According to New Haven Adams Township Fire, no firefighters or civilians were hurt in the fire.
The Woodburn Fire Department and Northeast Fire also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.