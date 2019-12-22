Spencerville barn goes up in flames, no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Numerous fire crews responded to a burning house and barn overnight Sunday.

Crews from New Haven Adam’s Township and Allen County fire departments assisted with a fire in the 17000 block of Boger Road in Spencerville. They were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a barn up in flames and heavy smoke. The fire also reached a home on the property.

According to New Haven Adams Township Fire, no firefighters or civilians were hurt in the fire.

(Photo Courtesy of New Haven Adams Township Fire/EMS)

The Woodburn Fire Department and Northeast Fire also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.