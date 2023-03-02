VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A pursuit involving an SUV that reached speeds over 100 mph and Indiana State Police Wednesday ended after the driver crashed and then tried to hide in a dumpster.

The pursuit began just after 11 a.m. when a trooper spotted a speeding SUV doing 87 mph in a 60 mph zone near Terre Haute.

The trooper caught up with the SUV to attempt a traffic stop, but the SUV continued to flee. For safety concerns the trooper ended the pursuit. The SUV was later spotted by the West Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and a pursuit resumed.

When the driver attempted to get onto I-70, he crashed into a ravine off the exit ramp. He then fled. Police found him hiding in a dumpster.

Lamont E. Green 26, of Spring Hill, Tennessee was taken into custody in multiple charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash