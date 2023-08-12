Beatrice is a spayed female, black Labrador Retriever mix. She is about 6 years old. She has been at the shelter since April 2, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is hosting special volunteer sessions for students.

FWACC’s Humane Education Department opened its fall registration for Animal Care Teens (ACT). This program allows teens ages 13 to 17 to help shelter pets, earn volunteer hours, explore animal-related careers, and learn about FWACC.

This is a way for teens to be involved in the shelter until they are old enough to volunteer at age 18.

ACT is held one Saturday a month at the shelter (3020 Hillegas Rd), from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The 2-hour session will include a shelter tour, making animal enrichment treats, and meeting/socializing adoptable animals.

The dates for this fall are:

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Registration is a $20 donation per session that funds our donation-based Humane Education programs. Visit here to register.