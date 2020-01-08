Special prosecutor to oversee case of woman accused of killing mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A special prosecutor has been appointed to oversee the prosecution of a woman accused of killing her mother after the woman allegedly groped her.

Monroe County Prosecutor Christopher Gaal will handle the case against Kennishewa Whitley, 24, who faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of her mother, 49-year-old Stacy Jennings.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1300 block of Greene Street Dec. 11. Whitley told investigators that she woke up to her mother groping her. According to court documents, she said she “lost it.” The two began fighting then she stabbed Jennings multiple times in the chest and neck.

A petition for a special prosecutor was filed by Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards Jan. 7. According to court documents, “the defendant is a victim in a pending 5 count Sexual Misconduct with a Minor case, that the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling.” Richards asked that a special prosecutor be appointed in order to “avoid any appearance of impropriety.”

The request was granted by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.

Whitley, formerly known as Raina Swopshire, wrote several posts on a Facebook page called “Justice for Kennishewa” detailing allegations of sexual abuse against her adoptive father Jason Swopshire.

The abuse is said to have happened from the time she was 14 years old until she was 16.

Charges of sexual misconduct with a minor were filed against Jason Swopshire Nov. 25, 2019 ten years after the alleged abuse. Weeks later, Whitley would be charged with murdering her mother after alleging that, she too, sexually assaulted her.

Swopshire is out on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

Whitley is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.