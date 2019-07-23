Special prosecutor: No timetable for Sheriff investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The investigation into an incident involving Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux could take a month to complete, according to the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings was appointed to the case after Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a motion seeking that appointment.

Cummings will determine whether to file any criminal charges in the case.

Cummings told WANE 15 that a Superior Circuit Court Judge named him special prosecutor after Richards recused herself from the case.

The investigation began last week after Fort Wayne Police responded to a disturbance call at 11:06 p.m. to 200 S. Clinton St on July 16. The report said a 15-year-old “allegedly fell backwards onto a pvc pipe and something else, leaving a red mark on his right flank area.”

The report was heavily redacted and did not mention Gladieux’s name. However, it detailed possible charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct and intoxicated person.

Cummings, who is a Republican, is serving his sixth term as Madison County Prosecutor since being elected in 1994. He also served as a deputy prosecutor in Marion County, Delaware County, and Hamilton County.

Prior to his election, he spent 15 years working as an Anderson police officer. For nine of those years he was homicide detective, he said.

As prosecutor he has worked a number of investigations involving high profile public officials, he said. Cummings said he has worked at least 150 major felony cases and about 50 murder cases.

Cummings explained it is common practice to heavily redact a report during an investigation like this. If charges are filed, there will be more information provided in a probable cause affidavit, he said.

“We have ethical restrictions. The police as well as the prosecutor,” said Cummings.

It is unclear exactly how long the Indiana State Police investigation will take. Cummings said he expects it to last a month, but adds there is no time limit on the investigation.

“It is important for us to be as deliberative as we possibly can,” said Cummings. “It’s a public official, a lot of people are watching. We want to make sure that we can get all the information provided by the police as well as the person who is potentially an accused individual. Careers hang in the balance and reputations hang in the balance. In a situation like this, there is no deadline.”