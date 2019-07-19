Special prosecutor named to case involving Allen County sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A special prosecutor has been assigned to a case involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has been assigned as special prosecutor, after Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a motion seeking such an appointment. Cummings will determine whether to file any criminal charges in the case.

What the case is, remains largely unknown.

Officials from the Fort Wayne Police Department to the prosecutor’s office to Indiana State Police have all only said a disturbance involving Gladiuex had been reported at the Three Rivers Festival Tuesday night. It’s not clear what happened during the incident.

No reports have been released. Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

Gladiuex himself has said he could not comment, other than to say he remains as acting sheriff.