FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a chilly dip for more than 360 plungers in Metea County Park, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge raised $80,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.

Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair Jake Pickett shared that the largest plunging team was from East Allen University, which included 91 plungers. The highest fundraiser was Alan Bodenstein of Carroll High School who raised over $6,000. The top 3 fundraising teams included Carroll High School, Design Collaborative and East Allen University.

To stay up to date with more results from Saturday’s plunge, follow Special Olympics Polar Plunge – Fort Wayne on Facebook.