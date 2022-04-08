KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WANE) Friday morning SpaceX is scheduled to launch the first ever all-private space mission from Florida. The Ax-1 launch, scheduled for 11:17 a.m. will carry four people to the International Space Station.

This will be the fifth flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster. The Ax-1 crew will participate in educational outreach and conduct innovative research experiments while on the orbiting laboratory.

The crew consists of Michael Lopez-Alegria, former NASA astronaut and Ax-1 commander; Larry Connor, an entrepreneur and non-profit activist inventor who serves as the Ax-1 pilot; Eytan Stibbe, an impact investor and philanthropist; and Mark Pathy, an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist.

Axiom Space will use the mission to lay groundwork for it’s own space station which would be the first commercial endeavor of that type.