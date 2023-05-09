FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a weekslong controversy, a townhouse complex set for South Bend Drive was shot down by Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

After the Plan Commission gave City Council a recommendation to not pass, council listened by rejecting the rezoning proposal for the project with a 1-6 vote.

With Thomas Didier and Jason Arp absent, Councilman Russ Jehl was the only vote in favor of the plan.

In an interesting turn, at-large Councilman Tom Freistroffer, who voted in favor of the project in his role on the Plan Commission, voted against it Tuesday.

“I think the constituents did change my mind,” Freistroffer said.

Those constituents showed up in numbers to the Plan Commission meetings regarding the complex and the many problems they had with the development.

Fristroffer and the rest of City Council listened.

“When you have all of these things combined, you have to listen to your constituents,” Freistroffer said.