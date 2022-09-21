FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale.

Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the one-story home, they found it fully engulfed with flames. A person inside was able to self-evacuate. Medics transported them to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, according to FWFD.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Hidden fires caused firefighters to be on the scene for an extended time, according to FWFD. The home suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage. No firefighters were injured while working on the fire.