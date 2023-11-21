FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Southwest Allen County School District (SACS) has shared feedback from listening session it conducted as a result of racial and diversity concerns in the school system.

On October 11 and 12, the Foundation Against Racism and Intolerance (FAIR) hosted six listening sessions for faculty, secondary students, district administrators, and SACS parents and caregivers. According to SACS, all 44 guardians who signed up, along with 79 other participants, actively participated in these constructive community dialogues.

Please click here to find the Executive Summary of these sessions.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder says the district is in the process of developing an action plan based on the report which highlights both strengths and areas for improvement. The findings will guide future plans and priorities with the goal of not only improving the learning environment but also nurturing a community where everyone has a strong sense of belonging in our schools.