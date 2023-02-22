Permits hanging on the door indicate a Chicken Salad Chick franchise will soon be coming to Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Surprise! Another new restaurant will soon be making its way to Fort Wayne.

Permits hanging on the door of a vacant building next to the next Chipotle’s new location at Jefferson Pointe indicated a Chicken Salad Chick franchise will soon occupy the spot.

The permits also indicated that interior remodeling work will need to be done, but it is not yet known when the restaurant will be open.

Chicken Salad Chick originated in Alabama in 2008 after the founder, Stacy Brown, aimed to create the perfect chicken salad.

The chain’s website said “we offer delicious, scratch-made, Southern-style, craveable favorites served from the heart.”

Currently, the chain has made its way to Indiana with multiple locations in and around Indianapolis.

WANE 15 reached out to the company for more details, but the company has not responded yet.