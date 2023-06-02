FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne residents have another option for buying fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs. The Johnnie Mae Farm Market, located in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood at 2518 Winter St., is now open on Fridays throughout the summer and fall from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Farm Market offers vegetables, fruit, and herbs grown on-site. Seasonal produce offerings may include fresh herbs, strawberries, collards, kale, beets, summer squash, zucchini, okra and green tomatoes. Cash and EBT are accepted.

Family-friendly events are offered throughout the year, including healthy food samples, farm tours, games, pop-up chess park, and mobile bike repair clinics.

Operation of the Johnnie Mae Farm is a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension – Allen County office. In 2015, the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services completed the historic renovation of former fire station #9 and equipped it with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.

To find more information about the Farm Stand, calendar of events, and all the programs offered at Johnnie Mae Farm, residents can visit the market website. Anyone with questions may email JMFarmFW@gmail.com.