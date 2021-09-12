Southeast Indiana man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Connersville man led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday evening before sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound that ultimately killed him.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District have assumed the lead on the investigation.

ISP Detectives learned that around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a female victim reporting she was involved in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband, Kevin Fehl, 31, of Connersville.

Local law enforcement officers were familiar with Fehl from previous interactions and knew of his propensity to carry weapons. A decision was made to utilize the Connersville Police Department SWAT Team.

A brief pursuit began when stationed SWAT officers saw Fehl drive right by their cars around 8:24 p.m.

At 8:31 p.m., officers said Fehl’s vehicle hit a tire deflation device, and he stopped on West Johnson School Road near County Road 710 West. As officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop, they heard the sound of a single gunshot.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw Fehl suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were no shots fired by any law enforcement officers during the initial contact or the pursuit.

Fehl was flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s office has advised an autopsy will be scheduled.

Fehl had active arrest warrants in Rush County and Shelby County for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The charges range from resisting law enforcement to various drug and weapons charges.

The investigation remains active. Follow WANE 15 for updates.