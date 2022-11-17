VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer.

According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill.

The student was taken to an area hospital with an injury described as non-life-threatening.

Image of the outside of Vermillion South High School with law enforcement presence following incident

Image of the outside of Vermillion South High School with law enforcement presence following incident

Image of the outside of Vermillion South High School with law enforcement presence following incident

Officials said the building remains on lockdown due to an abundance of emergency personnel in the building.

Vermillion County Dispatch confirmed that a situation occurred and said “everything is under control, and the building is secure.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames has confirmed that ISP will be investigating the incident.

We’re working to get more information, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.