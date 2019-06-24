South Side Football starts GoFundMe for new equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Side Football program has started a GoFundMe page to help with purchasing new equipment.

They are asking for donations to assist with purchasing new training and practice equipment, lowering the costs of player practice packs, a new mobile water station and supplies for Pre and Post game player meals.

The page adds, “With approximately 70% of the students receiving free and reduced lunches, fundraising by selling discount cards or other items by our families is a difficult situation. Having the opportunity to be a part of the team is one of the greatest experiences students will have during their High School career and having up to date equipment plays a huge part of making that experience safe and memorable.”

You can find a link to the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/qnkxpe-south-side-football

