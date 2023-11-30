FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least one person is injured following a crash that happened Thursday morning on Fort Wayne’s South side. Fort Wayne Police Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries happened in the 3,300 block of South Clinton street. The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. approximately East of Southside High School.

Map showing the area of South Clinton Street where it intersects W. Packard Ave. and Wiebke St.

As of 6:00 a.m., FWPD dispatch confirms police have closed South Clinton street in the vicinity of the crash while they investigate. If you plan to travel on South Clinton street, you may want to avoid the stretch between West Packard avenue and Wiebke street.

Police have not confirmed the number of people involved in the crash, or the severity of the injuries sustained. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as the latest information becomes available.