South Carolina truck driver arrested for driving on southern Indiana interstate with .225 BAC

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A South Carolina truck driver was arrested Friday in Jackson County for driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of nearly three times the legal limit.

The investigation by Troopers Andrew Garrett and Gavin Ludwig from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began around noon when a motorist reported seeing a 2016 Freightliner pulling a trailer that was driving erratically on I-65 southbound in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties. The vehicle was located and stopped near the 54-mile marker, just north of Seymour.

Arrest photo of Mikhail Popov

During the traffic stop, troopers observed that the driver, Mikhail Popov, age 62, from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina showed signs of being intoxicated. Popov was transported to the Seymour Police Department where he submitted to a breath test for intoxication. The test determined that Popov’s BAC was .225%.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, misdemeanor charges of Operating While Intoxicated- Endangerment, and Operating with a BAC of .15% or greater. He was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in court.

Troopers Garrett and Ludwig were assisted by other troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post and Master Motor Carrier Inspector Mary Eglen. 31 Wrecker responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.