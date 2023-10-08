FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne and surrounding area residents are encouraged to come dressed in their best zombie costume and makeup to the annual Fright Night.

This year’s event will kick off at 7 a.m. and go till 11 p.m. on October 21. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at the Allen County Public Library Main Branch at 900 Library Plaza, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The official zombie march will begin at 3:00 p.m. and take zombies and their families all through downtown.

The event is free to the public with various activities throughout the day to act as fun for the whole family.

Attendees can pick up any Fright Night guide at any of the listed locations during regular business hours;

Downtown Fort Wayne

Visit Fort Wayne

Parkview Field

Allen County Public Library (Main Branch)

Embassy Theatre

Grand Wayne Convention Center

To get more information on the event and see the full list of activities head to Fright Night’s website.