GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A storm that quickly passed through northeast Indiana Monday night had a lasting effect.

WANE 15 reported on Monday that strong wind caused major damage to the screen at Auburn Garrett Drive In theater.

The man who lives across the street on IN-8 saw it as it happened.

Don Fleckenstein was outside looking at a tree in his yard that the storm ripped apart.

“As I’m looking at my tree, I’m looking over here at the theater and it just did the same thing to the screen. It was just like somebody grabbed it and lifted it right off the ground,” Fleckenstein said.

He told WANE 15 that the drive-in is a popular place and going there is a tradition for many.

“This is just a shame. I mean, it’s just something everybody is going to miss,” he said.

Fleckenstein loves to sit outside on Fridays and Saturdays as families would frequent the drive-in. From across the street, they can be heard enjoying a movie, cooking out, throwing frisbees, or just enjoying each other’s company.

He said just last Saturday was an amazing night when people packed the place to see a timeless classic, Grease.

“Since they’re played through people’s stereos, actually, I was sitting on the patio about 10-o-clock, and I could hear Olivia Newton John signing,” Fleckenstein recalled. “Usually, you can hear a little bit of the sound effects and stuff, but you’d never hear music and you could hear it playing because people had it cranking on their stereos. It was, you know, we love it. We love the theater.”

The property’s owner Julie Yarde said on Monday they would be posting a GoFundMe to get some help with putting in a brand new screen.

Yarde said they don’t anticipate re-opening until 2023.