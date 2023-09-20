FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person who bought a Powerball ticket at a Fort Wayne gas station is $50,000 richer and they may not even know it.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing resulted in two winning $50,000 tickets in Indiana. One in Versailles, located in southern Indiana and the other at a Marathon station in Fort Wayne.

The Marathon station is located at 422 Spring Street, west of Clinton and north of downtown.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Sept. 18, are: 2-21-26-40-42 with the Powerball of 9.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.