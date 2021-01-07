Social media companies face tough decisions when blocking users like Trump

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Wednesday’s violent events in D.C., Facebook took the unprecedented step of indefinitely blocking President Donald Trump’s account.

“We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks,” posted Facebook Newsroom.

On Wednesday night, Twitter locked President Trump’s account in addition to “freezing” three of his tweets so they could not be retweeted or liked.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said in a post on its Twitter Safety account. The Tweets have since been deleted.

These decisions represent the ongoing challenges social media companies are faced with.

“There is a responsibility that comes with running these platforms, about limiting speech that incites violence, and the social media companies made a decision yesterday that speech from the president was in fact inciting violence,” said Anthony Juliano, the Vice President and General Manager at Asher Agency.

While the blame of Wednesday’s events cannot solely be put on what is posted on social media, these platforms have the ability to amplify people’s messages, Juliano said.

“It can be something that really spurs on the wrong type of action and actions that I think most of us don’t think should be tolerated,” said Juliano. “Hopefully [Wednesday is] a wake up call for all of us to treat social media a little differently, and use it to its potential in a way that’s going to have a positive effect on our society.”

Although some argue that President Trump’s social media accounts have been inciting violence for four years, Juliano said the difference yesterday was the degree of violence that was displayed in D.C.

“The social media companies made a decision that enough was enough and that’s when they decided to close the accounts and say we’re not going to let this go on any longer.”

The question being debated is where should the line be drawn. Juliano says some are saying this should have been done a long time ago and on the other hand, others are saying social media companies acted too swiftly.

There’s also some people saying there are other accounts that should be shut down because of the language they use and the way that they might be perceived as inciting violence.

“That’s going to be something we’ll be debating quite honestly forever, because a lot of this is a judgment call, and at the end of the day what we have to remember is, the social media companies are run by individuals who are making judgment calls every day about what they think is best for society versus the rights of us as individuals,” said Juliano.

Another angle of this decision to keep in mind is that social media companies are in business to generate revenue.

“When they make decisions like this, in many cases they’re losing users and by extension losing revenue, so these are decisions people are considering very, very carefully. This isn’t someone acting unilaterally and on a whim,” said Juliano.

According to Juliano, these are things that have been debated in conference rooms for months and discussed not just from the standpoint of what’s right for the nation and what’s right for society, but what’s right for them as a business.

“We as users need to be aware of that we need to be aware of that the reasons these platforms exist is to generate revenue, but they’re tremendously powerful in our communication environment, especially when you have a sitting president, who uses the platform is one of our primary means of communicating with the population and with his constituents.”

In response to Facebook and Twitter’s decisions, many have decided to cancel their accounts, move to different platforms or leave social media altogether.

“If that happens in a way that represents a mass exodus, you’re certainly going to see policies change, because it affects the business’s bottom line,” said Juliano. “Social media companies are paying attention to that as our marketers are as our as our businesses that use these channels for marketing.”