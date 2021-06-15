So are we ever going to see Brood X cicadas in Allen County?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the end of May, a local expert predicted that Fort Wayne would see an invasion of Brood X cicadas within a week or two.

Three weeks later, it’s still quiet in most areas, leaving many wondering: are the Brood X’s actually coming?

“Well, they’re going to be coming but they’re not going to be as thick and as plentiful as they are in southern Indiana and southern Ohio,” said Bill Horan, a Purdue Extension Educator of Agriculture & Natural Resources in Wells County.

Horan said areas in Indiana, north of Interstate 70, will see “little pockets” of the Brood X’s.

“Not an overwhelming amount, not in northern Indiana,” said Horan. “There may be a few counties that you may not find any. Even if you do find them in your county, it may only be in a few townships. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

The Cicada Brood X is a variation of the insect, called a periodical cicada, which emerges every 13 or 17 years, depending on the species. The last time this specific type was seen was 2004.

The expert said he wasn’t exactly sure why the Northern Indiana won’t be seeing the Brood X’s in as thick as a quantity as expected. Potential reasons include development or landscaping killing or disturbing the population or the traditional cooler temperatures in Indiana.

“Maybe they used to be here. I don’t know if it’s differences in the soil types, why they’re more common in different locations but they’ve always just been more common in southern Indiana southern Ohio,” said Horan. “I don’t know a specific reason for that.”

He said thanks to the last week of warm weather, the soil temperature is now 66 degrees. The “trigger point” for the Brood X’s to emerge is 66 degrees.

“In this area I think they’re just starting to come out, probably this week, because of the warm weather that we had really up until about a week ago,” said Horan. “The tip of the soil temperature wasn’t really warm enough for their development, to be coming out of the ground in northern Indiana.

Once they emerge, the Brood X’s should only last for about a six-week period. This is because variation only lives for about four weeks.

Locally, according to the Cicada Safari app, there have already been sightings near Wabash, Angola and Cedar Shores. Horan said there have also been some sightings in Wells County.

According to Horan, seeing holes in your lawn slightly bigger than the size of a pencil is a sign that they should be coming soon.

