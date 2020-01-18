Snow hits Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Snow is hitting the Fort Wayne area right now.

The winter weather system Northeast Indiana is seeing right now started off light but was expected to get heavier as the night went on. Roads are slick and the road lines are hard to see in some places. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution.

Here is a look at St. Joe Center Road:

The snow is expected to turn into freezing rain over night as temperatures rise. That will make ice on the roads a concern for early Saturday morning travel.

Here’s a look at Coldwater Road:

As of now, temperatures are supposed to warm up and melt snow before late Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at I-69: