FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is just a week away from adding another food spot to its list! Grain & Berry (Fort Wayne) will welcome customers during its grand opening Nov. 4.

The superfood storefront will serve bowls, smoothies, juices, avocado toast, flatbreads, quesadillas and more, per the event’s Facebook page. Customers have the chance to win a “free bowl a week for an entire year” at the restaurant’s grand opening event.

“Be the first in line at our grand opening on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and win HUGE!!! The very first customer on our Grand Opening Day will WIN A FREE BOWL A WEEK FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR!!!

The next 99 customers will win a FREE BOWL A MONTH FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR!!*

*Offer valid for the first 100 guests only. Limit one per household. Must purchase a superfood bowl or flatbread/quesadilla to qualify.“

The owners are excited to serve the Fort Wayne community. Grain & Berry is located at 9821 Lima Rd.