Smoke, dust fill Fort Wayne scrap metal plant for hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews were called to a Fort Wayne scrap metal plant early Thursday morning after an employee noticed smoke coming from the ceiling area of the building.

Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the OmniSource at 2511 Taylor Street around 12:06 a.m.

When they got there, the building had a significant amount of smoke and dust in it.

After going in to investigate the source of the smoke, firefighters discovered a thick layer of dust smoldering on pipes and ducts near an upper conveyor belt inside the building.

A fire battalion chief at the scene said there was no open flame involved, but the hot, smoldering dust spread for hundreds of feet throughout the building. As a result, nearly the entire building filled up with smoke.

Firefighters used hoses to spray the smoldering dust off of the pipes, but much of the smoke remained. Crews then used industrial fans to blow the smoke and dust out of the open garage doors throughout the plant.

It took crews nearly two hours to get the situation fully under control. A battalion chief said the large size of the building complicated the situation and made it difficult to control the spread of hot dust and ash.

Fire officials said the building did not sustain any structural damage and nobody was hurt.

The plant shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear smoke out of the building and clean up the mess that was left behind.

The cause of the initial fire is under investigation.