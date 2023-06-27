FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you walked outside Tuesday and thought you could smell a campfire – you’re not alone. High levels of fine particles in the air are what made Tuesday an Air Quality Action Day.

The Indiana Department on Environmental Management said the air is unhealthy for everyone in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, not just sensitive groups.

The fine particles that are making the air unhealthy come from wildfires in Canada. Bruce Kingsbury, director of the Environmental Resources Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said it’s very rare that Fort Wayne’s air is in the red or unhealthy category. He believes this to be a foreshadowing in terms of climate change.

“Having smoke plume from Canada come down here and influence our weather. I think is an interesting reminder, a real reminder to us about how the quality of life is affected by what’s happening in other areas. And if we pollute the air, that pollution goes somewhere else or stays here, and when there’s pollution from other places that can affect us too,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said the particles in the air are so small that your body doesn’t have a good defense against them.

“You have mucous lining, you have little cilia that help push larger particles out. But when you have particles that are this small, they go right into your lungs and and so they cause a lot of challenges to the lining of the lung,” Kingsbury said.

Officials advise the public to limit their time outside and exercising. For those that may work outdoors, Kingsbury said it would be a good idea to wear a mask that is designed to keep those particles out.

“I think for most of us though hopefully you just slow things down, and don’t exert yourself as much as you might otherwise and take the opportunity to go indoors when you can,” Kingsbury said.

If Fort Wayne and surrounding areas were to move into the purple category, which stands for very unhealthy, Kingsbury said the same rules apply. As for now, the safest option is to avoid staying outdoors for long periods of time.

“In this situation, you are continuously breathing that in over many hours. So it’s not like the direction changed, the smoke is coming in [and] hits you for a little while. Instead, hour after hour you’re inhaling this, and so you’re you’re bringing all these particles into your body,” Kingsbury said.

To stay up to date on when and where Air Quality Action Days are happening, head here.