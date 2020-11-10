Small Thanksgiving turkeys are trending, but there’s not enough to go around

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – In years past, many families desired that big, beautiful Thanksgiving Turkey. This year, that is not the case. Small turkeys are in.

Why? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than big Thanksgiving dinners with many family members and friends, more people plan to eat with only their immediate family. Therefore, they want a smaller turkey, one that is eight to 14 pounds instead of that heavy 15 to 20 pound bird. There is shortage of small turkeys, though.

If turkey farmers were going to properly plan for this, they would have frozen more small turkeys ahead of time and kept them on deck, but since they didn’t know that the pandemic was going to change the market’s desires, they don’t have enough stored.

As for all those customers wanting “fresh” turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner, they will just have to accept whatever size they can find. That’s because farmers have to process their super in-demand flocks of turkeys just as they are in this small window of time right before Thanksgiving. They can’t get picky about size.

Gunthorp Farms owner Greg Gunthorp said guessing the market’s needs this year has been a wild process.

“Orders were bigger than we expected, but lots more for smaller birds,” The LaGrange farmer said. “The birds we had in the freezer really didn’t fit our orders. Nobody in their wildest dreams would have guessed last year at this time that you would have wanted turkeys that were younger at Thanksgiving and you’d want more of them. It’s always a little bit of a guess, but this year was just way more of a level than we’ve ever experienced.”

Gunthorp Farms will process about 2,400 to 2,700 fresh Thanksgiving turkeys over the next two weeks.