KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Kosciusko County man had to make an emergency landing Tuesday after his prop plane lost power during a flight from Anderson to Goshen, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Doug Light with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said 69-year-old Robert Haller II was flying a 1947 Piper PA-12 prop plane when it lost power south of Warsaw.

Haller landed the plane in a field on the southeast corner of County Farm Road and County Road 400 S, but Haller could not stop the plane before it crossed County Farm Road and came to rest in a bean field.

Nobody suffered injuries in the plane crash, and the Fort Wayne branch of the Federal Aviation Administration also responded to the scene, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.