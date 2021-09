FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A plane crashed at Smith Field Airport this afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police activity log, officers were called to Smith Field for an aircraft accident around 2:30 p.m. today.

There, a small plane crashed, coming to a rest upside down on the airfield near the airport’s Cook Road entrance.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

