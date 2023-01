CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 is closed in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash.

A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on West Coliseum near Harry Baals Drive on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited.

Slick conditions have led to crashes elsewhere as well. A multiple vehicle crash created traffic issues at West Coliseum Boulevard near Harry Baals Drive in Fort Wayne and motorists should avoid the area.

There have been multiple reports of slide-offs and crashes.